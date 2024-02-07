New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali has alleged that he received a threatening call at his office in central Delhi.

After receiving a complaint from Ali's office at the Tilak Marg police station, an FIR under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered, an official said on Wednesday.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered against an unknown caller. Teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused," a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, calls were made by an unidentified person to the MP's office number repeatedly on Tuesday from 8 pm to 8.30 pm.

"The caller asked if this was the office of Danish Ali. When Ali's personal secretary confirmed, the caller threatened and used abusive language. We checked the number of the call.

"A call from the same number was received on the personal mobile number of Ali, which was not responded to as the MP was in a meeting," it read.

Meanwhile, Ali in a Hindi post on X said, "How much will you try to scare? Yesterday someone called my office and tried to intimidate me and threatened to kill me. What kind of frustration is this?

"A person who believes in Indian democracy cannot do this. Such anti-social elements want me not to tell the truth! This is a little difficult."

Ali was recently suspended by BSP for alleged anti-party activities.

