Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda along with his family offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple, situated in Ujjain district on Thursday.

After the morning Aarti of Baba Mahakal, Devda reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed panchamrit and jalabhishek pujan. After that he sat in the Nandi hall of the temple and recited mantras.

The priest and assistant administrator of the temple committee welcomed the Deputy CM by presenting him with a shawl and the picture of Baba Mahakal on the occasion.

"I prayed that Baba Mahakal may bless us, may our state progress and may the country become Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have also prayed that there should be happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and our state continuously progress," Devda said.

Earlier in the morning, state cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel also visited Mahakaleshwar temple along with family and participated in the Bhasma aarti performed here.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

After Bhasma aarti, Patel sat in the Nandi hall and worshipped Baba Mahakal.

Singh told ANI, "I got the opportunity to participate in Bhasma aarti. I pray to Mahakal to shower his blessings and to give us the strength to make Madhya Pradesh, a number one state of the country."

According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal are fulfilled. (ANI)

