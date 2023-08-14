Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of the sixth ‘Shravan Somvar’.

The devotees queued up in the early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the temple and also attended a special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Baba Mahakal performed here on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here.

It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple Mahesh Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices.

After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood and then put up clothes. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered as one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. This year Shravan month is of 59 days, which started from July 4 and will last till August 31.

Besides, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal’s sawari (ride) on every Monday in the month of Shravan-Bhado. Therefore, today Baba Mahakal’s ride will also be taken out in the evening. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Mahakal. (ANI)

