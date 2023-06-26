Indore, Jun 26 (PTI) A clerk working at Indore railway station booking office in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him in an inebriated condition went viral, an official said on Monday.

A passenger filmed the clerk who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Video: Hundreds of Commuters Stranded As Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Blocked.

"The clerk has been suspended after an inquiry was conducted based on the video clip," Western Railway's Ratlam division PRO Khemraj Meena told PTI.

His medical examination has also been done, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Quashes Order for CBI Probe on Alleged Nomination Papers Tampering.

A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the clerk and appropriate action will be taken on its findings, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)