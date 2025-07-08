Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Indore unit registered a case against five people, including a senior registrar and a sub-registrar officer for causing revenue loss of over Rs 13 crores by stealing stamp duty in Indore district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have divided a commercial plot worth over Rs 18 crores into nine smaller plots and made separate nine registries for just only around Rs 5.38 crores, resulting in revenue loss to the government by stealing stamp duty of Rs 13,32,95,000, the officer added.

Speaking to ANI, EOW DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Pawan Singhal said, "We have received a complaint about stamp theft about 9 plots located in DLF Garden City (Township) in the district. Upon verification of the complaint, it was found that a commercial plot of the township was divided into nine parts and then nine separate registries for the purpose were made."

"Originally, the registry of the commercial plot was to be made of over Rs 18 crores but the accused have made the registry of that land worth only around Rs 5.38 crores and stamp duty theft of around Rs 13,32,95,000 crores was committed by the accused. Following which, a case has been registered against five people in this regard namely, Vivek Chug, Hitendra Mehta, Ajay Kumar Jain, sub-registrar officer Sanjay Singh and senior district registrar Amrish Naidu," the officer said.

The case was registered against the said accused on July 5 and an investigation into the matter is underway. Further action will be initiated based on the evidence and facts revealed in the probe, he added. (ANI)

