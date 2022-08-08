Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A team of the Economic Offence Wing on Monday morning raided the residence and office of an assistant manager of Madhya Pradesh's cooperative society department, police said.

The raid was conducted at the premises of Panna Lal Uike at Imlai in Jabalpur, Deputy Superintendant of Police AV Singh said.

The raiding team found assets disproportionate to his income and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

Panna Lal has two plots approx 4,000 sqft in village Jamgaon, 3.55 hectare agricultural land in village Imlai, 1.67 hectare agricultural land in village Jamgaon, 5 acres agricultural land in village Doli, 1.38 hectare agricultural land in village Jamgaon, officials said

The raiding agency has recovered one tractor and five motorcycles from Panna Lal, DSP Singh said.

Separately, last week, Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted raids at the residence of a senior clerk of the Medical Education Department in Bhopal and seized a large amount of cash, gold and property-related documents.

According to EOW, they were constantly receiving complaints about the disproportionate assets of Hero Keswani, a senior clerk posted in the Medical Education Department in Satpura Bhawan.

"Hero Keswani, currently drawing a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month, has several properties exceeding his income. We got information about it and raided his house," Superintendent of Police (EOW) Rajesh Mishra had said. (ANI)

