Jabalpur, Feb 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were killed on Monday when a truck hit their motorcycle near a bypass on a national highway in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The duo, identified as Suresh Choubey and his son Anash Choubey died on the spot, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tushar Singh told PTI.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rishabh Jain said the people living around the spot of the accident near the Khajri Khiriya bypass blocked the road demanding measures by local authorities to check frequent road accidents in the area.

The road blockade was lifted after the SDM said he spoke to officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and a flyover will be built to ease the flow of traffic.

