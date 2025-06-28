Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for allegedly inducing a man to make false claims about 'feeding faeces' in Ashoknagar district, a police officer said.

The man, Gajraj Lodhi, a resident of Mundra village, submitted an affidavit to the Ashoknagar collector in this regard. He claimed that some Congress leaders introduced him to Patwari in Orchha on June 25 in connection with an assault incident that had happened with him recently.

Following this, Patwari asked him to speak about being forced to eat human excreta; however, no incident like that happened to him. Lodhi claimed he made the false claim due to Patwari's persuasion.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP, Ashoknagar) Vineet Jain said, "On June 26 evening, Gajraj Lodhi, a resident of Mundra village under the jurisdiction of Mungaoli police station met Ashoknagar collector personally and gave him an affidavit in which he stated that some Congress leaders had taken him to Orchha on June 25 where he met with Congress chief Jitu Patwari. After that, Patwari took him aside, asked him to speak about being fed faeces and also gave him some temptation for the purpose."

"Gajraj Lodhi spoke about being fed faeces in front of Jitu Patwari. Nonetheless, Lodhi later stated that the allegation of feeding faeces was incorrect, and he had made the statement under Jitu Patwari's persuasion. In contrast, no incident like feeding faeces happened to him," the SP said.

Based on the affidavit of Lodhi, which he submitted on June 26, a case was registered against Jitu Patwari and his associates under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at Mungaoli police station on June 27, and investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the FIR, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said that if the government can give oppressed people justice by filing an FIR against him, then he welcomes it.

"The opposition should fulfil its responsibility when there are atrocities on the farmers, Dalits and the government should take it positively and take action. The government, on the contrary, commits a sin which is not its duty. They filed an FIR against me. I wish them all the best. They are giving me a certificate and a medal for doing good work. I want the oppressed to get justice. If the government can give them justice by filing an FIR against me and sending me to jail, I welcome it. It is my responsibility to raise a voice for the oppressed, and I will continue to do so...," Patwari said.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani stated that Congress chief Patwari was attempting to disrupt the state's harmony.

"Congress party state president Jitu Patwari is trying to disturb the harmony of Madhya Pradesh and the FIR action against him will reveal that fact how he is trying to do politics in the state based on lies, deceit, and betrayal...The Patwari wants to undermine the state by spreading misinformation and disturbing the atmosphere of Madhya Pradesh. People have completely rejected the Congress party in the state," Sabnani said.

The Patwari is not engaging in positive politics to stand again in the state. He lacks the quality of opposition and has resorted to such low and petty politics. The public is watching and will never forgive it, he added. (ANI)

