Gwalior, September 24: A fire erupted at a shoe factory in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday and 30 workers were evacuated safely from the premises, an official said. The blaze broke out at a unit manufacturing plastic shoes at Tansen Nagar in the afternoon, additional district magistrate (ADM) Ichchhit Gadpale said.

Teams from the municipal corporation's fire brigade and state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) reached the spot and evacuated 30 workers trapped inside the factory, he said. Andhra Pradesh Factory Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Mattress Factory in Visakhapatnam, No Casualties Reported.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said, adding that dousing of the flames is underway. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause for the blaze and evaluate the damages to the factory, the official said.

