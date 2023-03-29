Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a hotel located at Mumbai bypass under Rau police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

There were several people sleeping inside the hotel and staff were also present when the fire incident occurred in the hotel. As soon as they came to know about the fire, they started stepping out of the hotel to save their lives.

During the incident, some people suffered suffocation due to heavy smoke and four people were admitted to the hospital.

As soon as the administration came to know about the incident, the fire brigade staff and the police reached the spot. They started extinguishing the fire and clearing the smoke.

Fire Brigade Superintendent of Police (SP) R S Nigwal told ANI, "The fire broke out from the ground floor to the second floor of the hotel. During this, around eight people suffered suffocation due to smoke, out of which four people were sent to the hospital."

"We took out the people by breaking the window glasses. A crane was also called to take out the people from the hotel, but when it was not fruitful, therefore, the people were taken out with the help of rope and ladder," he added.

Besides, there were a lot of gas cylinders in the hotel as well, which were removed, he added.

On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria told ANI, "We received information about the fire that broke out at Papaya Tree Hotel under Rau police station area in the morning. Around 40 people were trapped inside the hotel. All of them have been taken out and a few of them have been admitted to the hospital for treatment."

There were no arrangements to extinguish the fire in the hotel and it will be investigated, Bhadauria said.

A person staying in the hotel said that there was not enough arrangement to extinguish the fire in the hotel. The fire alarm did not even ring, many people were sleeping, and it was difficult to leave the hotel in the smoke due to the fire. As a result of which a few people broke the window glass and came out of the hotel. (ANI)

