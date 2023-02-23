Indore, Feb 23 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Thursday in the garbage heaps dumped at the trenching ground in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Also Read | What Is National Science Day 2023 Theme? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’.

The blaze can be seen from far away due to the massive amount of garbage at the site, which is owned by the Indore Municipal Corporation, and four fire engines were engaged in dousing operations, the official said.

Also Read | National Science Day 2023: 95th Anniversary of ‘Raman Effect’, the Flavour of Weeklong Celebrations Kicked Off by Nehru Science Centre.

Due to the amount of garbage at the site, the fire fighting operation is encountering difficulties, a fire department sub inspector said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)