Shivpuri (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) Four patients have fled from the COVID-19 isolation ward of the Shivpuri district hospital here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The four, including two women, sneaked out of the hospital separately on April 3 and April 4, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Badam Singh said.

They remained untraced.

On a complaint lodged by the hospital authorities, the four persons have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said. PTI

