Guna (MP), Mar 9 (PTI) Four persons including three members of a family were killed when a motorcycle hit a stationary container-truck near Myana town in Guna district on Thursday night, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Son Strangulates Mother to Death at Their Home in Virar, Confesses to Crime After Being Arrested.

The incident took place when the truck driver had got down for doing some repairs.

Also Read | Heart Attack on Rise in India: Stroke Kills One Indian Every Four Minutes, Says AIIMS Neurologist MV Padma Srivastava.

A motorcycle carrying three members of a family hit the stationary container, killing all of them including the truck driver on the spot, Myana police station in-charge V S Chouhan said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Balmiki (32), his close relative Indra Bai (35) and Sunny Balmiki (15). The driver was identified as Wasim Khan, resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Further probe is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)