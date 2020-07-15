Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon continues to be on the ventilator and is undergoing dialysis, Medanta Lucknow hospital said on Wednesday.

Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared: Here's How Students Can Apply for Rechecking and Revaluation Online at cbse.nic.in.

"Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon is still on the ventilator and is undergoing dialysis," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director, Medanta Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)