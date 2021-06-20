Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to administer anti-COVID 19 vaccines to 10 lakh people on Monday under a mega campaign which will be rolled out at 7,000 centres across the state, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Sarang said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will formally launch this campaign by offering prayers at the Peetambara Peeth, a prominent Hindu shrine located in Datia. The CM will then visit a vaccination centre in Datia.

"This drive will start at 10 am simultaneously at 7,000 centres across Madhya Pradesh. Prominent persons from society will also remain present as motivators at these spots. The MP government has set a target to administer jabs to 10 lakh people in one day and 19 lakh doses of the vaccines have already been distributed for this purpose," he said.

The minister said the vaccination camps will be inaugurated by lighting of lamps and offering garlands to portraits of great personalities who laid their lives for the country.

“Those who present at these centres during inauguration will take the oath for creating awareness about inoculation to prevent the third wave of the pandemic by adhering to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” Sarang said.

He said a five-member team of the state employees including health workers will be present at each of these vaccination centres.

“A total of 35,000 employees will be deployed for conducting this vaccination drive across the state. Transport facility will be made available for the disabled,” he said.

Sarang further said control rooms are set up at districts for monitoring the progress of the vaccination drive every hour.

As of June 19, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 7,89,174 and the death toll was 8,737, as per the state health department.

