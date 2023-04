Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A retired government employee organised a Bhandara (religious feast) of 3,700 kg Khichdi after his retirement at a Sai Baba temple situated in Awadhpuri locality in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday evening.

The employee, Ramesh Kumar Mahajan retired on April 24 after 37 years of service at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal.

Also Read | Excise Policy Scam Case: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Denied Bail, Judicial Custody Extended Till May 12.

On the occasion, over 15,000 have eaten the Khichdi in the feast. The Khichidi was prepared in an iron pot weighing two tonnes. It took around 6 hours to get cooked. The ingredients used in the making of Khichdi include 380 Kg of vegetable, 350 kg rice and 60 kg pulses.

Now, the organiser will present their claim for Guinness World Records about preparing highest amount of Khichdi at a time. The videography of preparation of Khichdi, its measurement and its distribution among the devotees, has b captured for the procedure of Guinness World Records.

Also Read | Sudan Updates: Army, RSF Trade Allegations of Truce Breaches.

The recordings and documents related to it, will be sent for the Guinness World Records.

Mahajan said that he retired from the post of Technician Grade-1 on April 24 after 37 years of service in BHEL. He took a pledge to make 3700 kg of Khichdi which was done on April 27.

About Rs 5 lakh was spent in the preparation of Khichdi, he added.

Mahajan's wife Ujjwala Mahajan said, "He (Ramesh Mahajan) actively takes part in the work of religion and I also always help him. Now that he has retired, we will devote our full time to the temple."

On the other hand, the people visiting the temple were also seen full of enthusiasm. They are also appreciating the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)