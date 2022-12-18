Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is harassing Congress workers by framing them in false cases, the opposition party's senior leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

The party said it would start a 'jail bharo andolan' (stir involving courting arrest) if the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government does not move to take back such cases and provide relief to those framed.

"Nath, Assembly Leader of Opposition Govind Singh and I met CM Chouhan on Sunday and demanded a probe into cases being lodged against Congress workers. He assured us of a probe," Rajya Sabha MP Singh told reporters.

"The BJP has unleashed vendetta politics by registering false cases against our party workers. We will not sit quiet," Nath, the MP Congress chief, said.

Singh said an MP Assembly committee headed by the Speaker must look into the matter, and if the state government does not agree, the Congress will start a 'jail bharo andolan'.

Singh and Nath said they had not seen such a "witch-hunt" in their 50-year political careers.

