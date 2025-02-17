Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Principal of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha has been arrested for allegedly indulging in an obscene chat with female students of the school.

The incident was reported in the Kulchar village of the Vidisha district where the principal of the government high school of the village was involved in alleged obscene chat with female students of the school. The matter came into notice when a chat of a female student went viral on social media. Soon, after the chats of the incident went viral, the Madhya Pradesh Child Prevention Commission asked the police to take strict action into the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh Child Prevention Commission has demanded for strict action against the accused into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Vidisha Additional SP Prashant Choubey stated that the immediate action has been taken into the matter and the case has been registered. He added that the teachers from the rural areas have sent such messages to the girls and action will be taken into the matter after looking at the digital evidence.

He said, "A report was received at Basoda police station. Considering its seriousness, a case has been immediately registered. Mainly, the teachers of a high school in the rural area had sent messages to the girls."

"Upon getting the evidence of this, the police immediately filed an FIR and also made arrests. After investigating the case and looking at all the digital evidence, legal action will be taken. The police is investigating the case with full seriousness", Choubey added. (ANI)

