Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government will hold the first virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state minister Arvind Bhadoria tested positive for COVID-19.

Chouhan is currently admitted in Chirayu Hospital. He tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the government's measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister had said, "For effectively curtailing the COVID-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions." (ANI)

