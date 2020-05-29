India News | MP Govt to Send WB Migrant Workers in Shramik Trains Next Week

Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has decided to send migrant workers from West Bengal, who are stuck in Madhya Pradesh, in three Shramik special trains next week, an official said on Friday.

The decision comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the railways for sending Shramik special trains to her state everyday as per its "whims and fancies", which she said was creating a "a big problem" for public health.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and state control room in-charge ICP Keshari said that three special trains with migrant workers will leave for West Bengal from Madhya Pradesh next week.

"One train each will go to West Bengal from Bhopal and Indore on June 2, while another one will leave from Ratlam on June 6," he said.

Keshari urged the migrant workers from West Bengal to register themselves through the state government website.

Mamata Banerjee has been criticising the railways over the past few days for ferrying a large number of migrant workers into West Bengal, claiming that the number of coronavirus cases in the state was rising due to the massive influx of these workers.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijaywargiya, in a video statement urged the migrant workers from WB to register themselves for returning to their home state.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has arranged three trains for the migrant workers from WB who want return to their state...The MP government will bear the train fare expenses and arrange for their food," he said.

While addressing the migrant workers from WB, the BJP leader alleged, "West Bengal CM does not worry about you, but Madhya Pradesh CM is providing this facility to make possible your meeting with your family. So, take advantage of it."

Meanwhile, Keshari informed that of the 5.69 lakh migrant workers brought to MP from other states, 1.69 lakh were ferried in special trains.

Of these, the highest number of trains arrived from Maharashtra, he said.

