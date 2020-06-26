Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Medanta Lucknow on Friday informed that there is continuous improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, but he is still on ventilator support.

"There is continuous improvement in the condition of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lal Ji Tandon. He interacted with family members and colleagues but he is still on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

"Team of medical experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment," it added. (ANI)

