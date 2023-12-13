Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against an additional superintendent of police (ASP) in connection with a fake caste certificate case in Vidisha district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the FIR was filed in Anandpur police station in the district on December 7, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for cheating, following an investigation carried out by a state-level investigation committee.

The accused ASP has been identified as Amritlal Meena and is currently posted in Gwalior district.

"A case has been registered against the concerned ASP under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 in connection with a fake caste certificate issue. The action has been taken based on a report from the state-level investigation committee. We are further looking into it," Vidisha ASP Sameer Yadav said.

"The concerned ASP informed that on December 8, the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted a restoration order (about restoring the previous stay order) into the matter. Nonetheless, the case is registered into the matter as of now," ASP Yadav added.

According to the FIR copy, a state-level committee formed by the Madhya Pradesh government to scrutinize the doubtful caste certificates of Scheduled Tribes passed a decision dated February 19, 2016, that the doubtful certificate of Scheduled Tribe was issued by Amritlal Meena from October 29, 1991, which was cancelled by the committee after consideration and ordered to take action as per law and procedure.

After that, a petition was filed by ASP Meena against this decision in the MP High Court, and a stay was obtained on April 5, 2016, for further proceedings. In the order dated December 1, 2023, passed by the High Court, the stay given in the interim order of the petition dated April 5, 2016, was abolished, the FIR read further.

Accordingly, a letter from the Superintendent of Police dated December 7, 2023, was received with instructions to take action against Meena. Following this, the case was registered under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 against him, the FIR added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)