Jhabua, September 1: Unidentified persons have desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman in an ancient temple in Devigarh village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said on Thursday.

The desecration was noticed on Thursday morning when the priest of the temple arrived for prayers, Thandla police station in charge Kaushalya Chauhan said. Uttar Pradesh: Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Desecrated in Ballia.

A case was registered and a police team has been set up to nab the offenders, the official added.

