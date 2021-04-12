Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench on Monday ordered the release of a 23-year-old woman, arrested in connection with an illicit liquor case, on bail to enable her to take care of her eight-month-old son who is currently hospitalised.

The high court especially sat on a holiday to hear the bail plea of the woman.

While hearing the case, Justice Sujoy Paul of the Indore bench directed to release Khushi Yadav immediately from a local jail on the bail of Rs 30,000 and a surety of the equal amount.

"Considering the fact that applicant has a small child, who is already hospitalised, without expressing any conclusive opinion on the merits of the case, I deem it proper to enlarge the applicant on bail. Accordingly, the bail application is allowed," Justice Paul noted.

Police had allegedly recovered 197 litres of illicit liquor on March 29 from the possession of three women, including the accused Yadav, in Lasudia area of Indore.

A local court had remanded the trio in judicial custody.

Yadav's lawyer Ram Bajad Gurjar told reporters that after his client was sent to jail, her eight-month-old son fell ill due to separation from his mother.

He is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital, Gurjar said.

"Doctors treating the child have advised that he stays with his mother so that his condition can improve. But it is not possible to keep the child in jail with the mother due to COVID-19 restrictions," Gurjar added.

