India News | MP HC Restrains Govt for Taking Action Against Liquor Traders

Jabalpur, Jun 2 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday restrained the state government from taking coercive action against 30 liquor contractors who filed an application seeking interim protection.

Their counsel Rahul Diwakar said the court was told authorities concerned were taking action against a few of the petitioners by imposing penalty and issuing letters to encash bank guarantee, which was contrary to the state government's undertaking in court that it would refrain from any action against liquor contractors during the hearing of case.

A division bench of Chief Justice AK Mittal and Justice VK Shukla also issued notices to principal secretary (Excise) and excise commissioner, he said, and added that the hearing will continue on Wednesday.

In the petition, the liquor contractors have sought direction from HC to the state government to either revise the terms and conditions of their liquor sale contract or recallthe entire bidding process for the current fiscal in view of the downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rates are no longer feasible for them due to the outbreak and the resultant economic conditions, they have contended.

