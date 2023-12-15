Ujjain, December 15: Heads of religious places voluntarily removed loudspeakers from various places in Ujjain district on the call of Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday. Ujjain SP, Sachin Sharma held a meeting with religious gurus, and other concerned members on Thursday and informed about the rules and regulations of the state government about use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places in the state.

"After the instruction of the state government, we held a meeting with all the religious leaders and members of Gram Raksha Samiti and Nagar Raksha Samiti here regarding loudspeakers, in which the instructions of the state government were clearly explained, especially about the limit of sound, which loudspeakers, boxes can be used. After this approval process will start for the public. Those who don't take permission, strict action will be taken against them," Sharma told ANI. Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Appointed CM Mohan Yadav Orders To Ban Loudspeakers at Religious Places Beyond Permissible Limits

After yesterday's meeting, people welcomed the decision and they were voluntarily taking action (referring to removing loudspeakers) according to the set parameters, the officer added. Notably, soon after assuming the office on Wednesday, MP CM Mohan Yadav ordered a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious places and other public places. Madhya Pradesh Will Follow Footsteps Just in Way PM Narendra Modi Is Leading Country, Says CM-Designate Mohan Yadav

"Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today," MP CM Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said. A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.

