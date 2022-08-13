Vidisha, Aug 13 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a speeding car hit two motorcycles in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Clears Ex-NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede of Fake Caste Certificate Charge.

The incident took place in Gyaraspur, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday, and police said the accident may have been caused by some stray cattle sitting on the road.

Also Read | Passenger From Bangkok Held at Chennai Airport With Live Animals, Including a Monkey, Pythons and King Snakes (Watch Video).

"The cows had covered half the road and the car hit the two motorcycles when they were all passing by together. Deceased Rishiraj Kushwaha (37), his son Vikas (12), daughter Kajal (15) were on one motorcycle while the fourth victim Raja Hirda (35) was on the second two-wheeler," Inspector Pankaj Gite of Gyaraspur police station told PTI.

Kushwaha's wife Kavita and one Chandni, who was riding pillion with Hirda, have sustained injuries and are hospitalized, he added.

Efforts were on to trace the car and nab the driver who escaped from the spot, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)