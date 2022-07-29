Indore, Jul 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old HIV-positive woman has succumbed to COVID-19 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Friday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Caught on Camera Thrashing Elderly, Suspended (Watch Video).

She was admitted in the Government Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) Hospital for pneumonia and breathlessness on July 16 and she died on July 27, the official said.

Also Read | Telangana: Girl Students of Government Tribal Residential School Fall Ill After Consuming Adulterated Food.

"While under treatment, she was found to be infected with coronavirus. She had taken both vaccine doses. Her death was included in Thursday's count. This has taken the number of COVID-19 deaths in Indore to 1,466," he added.

Indore district has a caseload of 2,10,993, including 121 cases detected in the last 24 hours, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)