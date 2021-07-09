Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday inaugurated a warehouse exclusively built for keeping EVMs in Indore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, "Some parties do not hesitate to point fingers at EVMs if they are defeated in the elections. When the army carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan, then questions were raised on the army. If some party loses election then it raises questions on the EVM."

"Democracy is passing through different challenges. That is why the Election Commission had to build such buildings to keep EVMs," added Mishra.

Earlier, materials used for election as well as EVMs used to be kept in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Now after the warehouse is made, there will be no need to keep EVMs at Nehru Stadium which will be solely available for sportspersons. (ANI)

