Mandsaur (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) A hospital clerk in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh was on Friday held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a nurse, a Lokayukta police official said.

Clerk Satyanarayan Soni of Bima Hospital had demanded a bribe to clear payment arrears of Rs 2.06 lakh of a nurse, Lokayukta Inspector Basant Shrivastava said.

"He was held in a trap laid by us. The complainant nurse had also recorded conversations of the clerk demanding money in return for clearing her payment arrears. The accused clerk has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he informed.

