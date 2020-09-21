Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast very heavy rainfall for Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori districts in Madhya Pradesh and issued an orange alert.

It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and a similar alert for lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore.

Also Read | Indian Navy Officers Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh Create History by Becoming First-Ever Women Airborne Combatants to Operate From Warships; Know More About Them.

All the alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an official said.

"They have come when a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards east MP in the next 48 hours," said HS Pandey, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

Also Read | Udan 4.0 Flight Routes: Civil Aviation Ministry Says 78 New Routes Approved, Check Full List.

MP has received 936.6 millimetres rainfall so far against average rainfall of 913 mm, and many places in the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pandey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)