Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Highlighting the state's potential, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich cultural heritage, is now forging a new identity in the trade and investment sectors and it is a leading state in the country in ease-of-doing-business.

CM Yadav stressed that the state government has introduced several visionary reforms to simplify and make business processes more transparent, positioning the state prominently both nationally and globally on the investment map. He noted the implementation of services like a single-window clearance system, digital approval platforms, and enhanced infrastructure, which have created a business-friendly environment. These innovations have transformed Madhya Pradesh into an attractive destination for investors.

Also Read | President's Rule Imposed in Manipur 5 Days After N Biren Singh's Resignation As CM Following BJP Top Brass' Directions.

Under the state government's 'Start Your Business in 30 Days' initiative, 22 necessary approvals are being provided to industries under a simple process. Also, new businesses are being given various types of concessions for three years, which can enable entrepreneurs to establish themselves strongly, according to an official release.

The 'Invest MP' portal streamlines the approval process for investors, ensuring transparency and timely completion of all necessary procedures. This initiative has significantly enhanced the confidence of both domestic and global companies in Madhya Pradesh. By making the land allocation process transparent and fast, industrial land is being made available to investors in less time, which is helping in the speedy execution of projects, stated the release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Formation: 8th CPC Chairperson, Members To Be Appointed Soon; Discussions on Fitment Factor and Other Modalities To Follow.

The role of Madhya Pradesh has been instrumental in improving India's Ease of Doing Business ranking. The state has actively implemented the reforms suggested by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), positioning itself among the top-performing states. By streamlining 2,432 Government-to-Business (G2B) and Government-to-Citizen (G2C) processes, Madhya Pradesh has significantly enhanced its business environment.

The state further simplified the investment process by integrating with the national single-window system, making business entry more accessible. These efforts contributed to India's remarkable 79-point jump in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking. With ambitions of breaking into the top 10, India acknowledges Madhya Pradesh's impressive role in this achievement, the release added.

The upcoming Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, to showcase Madhya Pradesh's efforts on the global stage. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with leading industrialists, investors, and policymakers from both domestic and international markets expected to participate in the summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)