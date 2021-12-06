Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government jabbed 94 per cent of the state's population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

The total number of doses administered in the state so far is more than 9 crores, added the Chief minister.

The Chief Minister further announced that the government is committed to achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the state by December 2021. A state-wide vaccination campaign will be organized on December 8, 15 and 22 for this purpose.

Chouhan also expressed gratitude to health workers, social workers and voluntary organizations for administering more than 9 crores doses of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

"My heartfelt gratitude to health workers, social workers, voluntary organizations, members of CMG, and all those actively engaged in achieving this milestone."

"Delighted to inform you that we have succeeded in administering more than 9 Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination in the state," he added.

"So far 94 per cent of people in the state have got the 1st dose and 70 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well. We are committed to achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the state by Dec 2021. A state-wide vaccination campaign will be organized on Dec 8,15 & 22 for this purpose," he stated.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 133, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative recoveries so far recorded are 7,82,580.

While the Cumulative death toll so far stood at 10,528. (ANI)

