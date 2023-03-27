Neemuch, Mar 27 (PTI) The president of Jawad Janpad in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh was on Monday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, a Lokayukta police official said.

Gopal Charan had allegedly sought the bribe to clear a project in Khor panchayat, Lokayukta inspector Basant Shrivastava told PTI.

He was held in a trap while taking Rs 50,000 from complainant and village sarpanch Balram Jat, the official said.

Charan has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Police sources said both Charan and complainant Jat belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

