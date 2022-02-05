Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): As many as 10 people were booked out of whom three were arrested after the family members of a girl allegedly beat a man on the suspicion of eve-teasing her in Guna on Friday.

The incident happened in Nanakhedi area of Guna district. The victim has been identified as Ajay Dhankad.

According to police, the family members of the girl barged into the house of Dhankad and beat him up. He was paraded in the colony, said the police.

As the man was married, his wife tried to intervene and she too was roughed up by the family members, stated the police.

Police in an official statement said, "A case has been registered against 10 people and out of which 3 have been arrested."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

