Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A labourer buried under the debris from a mudslide during sewer line work in a municipal area of the Satna district was rescued on Thursday, officials said.

The trapped labourer was rescued after a rescue operation spanning 4-5 hours, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Satna, Neeraj Khare told ANI on Thursday.

"He was brought out alive and sent to a hospital. His condition is not known yet," the SDM added.

"The labourer was trapped under the debris after a mudslide. He was pulled out during a rescue operation, which stretched to 4-5 hours," SDM Khare said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

