Umaria (MP), Apr 4 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead in Patour range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's (BTR) buffer zone near Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

A sniffer dog which was deployed at the site successfully led forest department officials to the remains of a devoured calf and pug marks of a tigress, said BTR Field Director Vincent Raheem.

"Evidence at the spot suggests the leopardess may have killed the calf and was eating it when the tigress arrived and picked up a fight in which the leopardess was killed. The leopardess, around two-and-half years old, was cremated as per standard rules," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)