Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,446 on Sunday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,43,573, leaving the state with 100 active cases, he said.

With 3,447 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,73,611, he added.

A government release said 13,31,94,029 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 159 on Sunday

