Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) With the addition of 23 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,91,583 on Tuesday, while two casualties took the toll to 10,508, an official from the state health department said.

A total of 7,80,796 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the central state with 279 active cases, the official said.

Of the 52 districts in the state, only nine reported fresh cases, among them Bhopal recorded 11 new infections, followed by Indore with four, Sagar with two and one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore and Seoni, he said.

With 72,511 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state crossed the 1.3 crore mark, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,583, new cases 23, death toll 10,508, recovered 7,80,796, active cases 279, number of tests so far 1,30,96,671.

