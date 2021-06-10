Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday rose to 7,87,175, with 420 fresh cases coming to light.

The death toll reached 8,475 with 34 new fatalities, the state Health Department said.

A total of 1,332 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,72,375.

With 129 new cases, Indore district's caseload went up to 1,52,224, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,417 with addition of 107 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore rose to 1,364 with one more death while the toll in Bhopal went up to 962 with two fatalities.

Indore is now left with 1,045 active cases while Bhopal has 1,712 such cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,325.

Eight out of 52 districts recorded no case in the past 24 hours.

With 76,469 coronavirus tests on Thursday, the total of samples tested in Madhya Pradesh reached 1.06 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,87,175, new cases 420, death toll 8,475, recovered 7,72,375, active cases 6,325, number of tests conducted 1,06,72,339.

