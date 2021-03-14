Bhopal, Mar 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 743 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 2,68,594, state health officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,887 as two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in six of the total 52 districts in the state during the day.

A total of 513 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,59,967, they said.

With 263 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 62,152, while that of Bhopal rose to 45,336 with the addition of 139 cases.

Indore has so far reported 942 deaths and Bhopal 621.

There are 1,629 active cases in Indore at present, while Bhopal has 882 such cases.

With 16,481 new tests, the total COVID-19 test count in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 60 lakh-mark.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,68,594, new cases 743, death toll 3,887, recovered 2,59,967, active cases 4,740, number of tests so far 60,06,068.

