Bhopal, Jun 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 991 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 45 deaths, taking its caseload to 7,82,099 and toll to 8,157, the state health department said.

A total of 4,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 7,56,806, it said.

With 338 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,50,516, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,21,284 with the addition of 191 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore rose to 1,347 with four more fatalities, and that in Bhopal rose by two to 936.

There are 3,028 active cases in Indore at present and 3,988 such cases in state capital Bhopal.

The active case count in the state stands at 17,136.

With 79,794 new tests, Madhya Pradesh's overall test count crossed the one crore mark.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,82,099, new cases 991, death toll 8,157, recovered 7,56,806, active cases 17,136, number of tests so far 100,458,90.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)