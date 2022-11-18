Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,888 on Friday after the detection of four cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 10 to touch 10,44,082, leaving the state with 30 active cases, the official said.

With 3,339 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,95,085, he added.

A government release said 13,35,39,583 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 905 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,888, new cases 4, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,082, active cases 30; total tests 3,01,95,085.

