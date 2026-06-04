India News | MP: Man Attacks Live-in Partner, Her Sister with Sharp-edged Weapon in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): A man allegedly attacked his live-in partner and her sister with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, injuring both women, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Chhola Mandir police station in the district on Tuesday. The police registered a case into the matter and launched a search for the accused.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 4), Bhopal, Adarshkant Shukla told ANI, "A woman, Roshni Ahirwar, came to us to lodge a complaint and she informed us that she and her sister were on their way somewhere. Her sister had been living at her parental home as she was involved in a dispute with her live-in partner, Akshay Chandel, due to which she had been staying separately. As a result of that dispute, Akshay Chandel allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries to both the woman and her sister."

Following the incident, their medical examination was conducted, and an FIR has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), the officer said.

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"A police team has been dispatched to apprehend the accused, and he is expected to be arrested soon. According to the complainant, Akshay and her sister knew each other and had been living together in a live-in relationship. However, due to concerns over Akshay's behavior, the woman had separated from him some time ago and started living with her family. Akshay was reportedly upset about this, and disputes between them had been ongoing for quite some time," DCP Shukla said.

On the day of the incident, when the woman stepped out with her sister, the accused allegedly attacked them. The case has been registered under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of BNS and other relevant sections of using abusive language and assault. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused soon, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)