Raisen (MP), Jun 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man on Monday streamed live on Facebook his suicide attempt with a pistol in a government office in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the tehsil office of Begumganj, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

"The man, identified as Saurabh Jain, shot at and injured himself as part of the suicide attempt, and he has been referred to a hospital in Sagar for treatment. In his statement streamed live from his Facebook account, Jain said some officials and others had usurped his properties," Begumganj police station in charge Indraj Singh said.

The suicide note he uploaded on his social media account also alleged that moneylenders were creating trouble for him and his family, the official added.

Jain accused the local sub divisional magistrate and tehsildar of not giving him possession of a plot of land, allegations both officials refuted.

SDM Abhishek Chourasia said the land dispute the man has referred to is pending in a revenue court because the latter's lawyer could not attend hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there was no question of officials harassing Jain.

Begumganj tehsildar NS Parmar said no case pertaining to Jain was pending in his court, but went on to add that the latter's allegations were baseless.

