Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI)A man was on Monday convicted to life imprisonment by a court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for raping his 8-year-old daughter.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Vandana Jain convicted him under IPC and POCSO Act provisions and also fined him Rs 3,500.

The man took the victim near the railway tracks close to their home on November 28, 2018 and raped her, an official said.

