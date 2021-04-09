Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Sanjay Tomar (20) lured the girl to his home and raped her five days ago, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel.

"The girl told her mother about the ordeal on Thursday after which a police complaint was lodged. Tomar was arrested and has been charged under POCSO Act and IPC provisions," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)