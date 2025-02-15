Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising a Lord Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and threatening people against worshipping there again, a police official said on Saturday.

The temple is situated in Hardev Singh Ki Taal locality under the jurisdiction of Morar police station in the district.

The incident occurred on Thursday, afternoon, following which the complainant, Arun Maurya, lodged a complaint to police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 296, 298, and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023 and arrested the accused, identified as Parmal Singh Jatav.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma told ANI, "We received a complaint at Morar police station in the district that a man vandalised a temple and hurled abusive words. He hurt the religious sentiments of the people and also gave death threats to the people that if anyone performed worship again at the temple, then he would kill the individual. Based on the report of complainant, Arun Maurya, a case was registered into the matter. Seeing the seriousness of the case, the police immediately arrested the accused."

According to the police, the people of the locality had built the temple by collecting money among themselves, but the accused was against this and, therefore, vandalised the temple, abused people and threatened to kill them.

"The case was registered against the accused for hurting religious sentiments and other relevant sections into the matter and arrested the accused. He was produced before the court and sent to jail," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

