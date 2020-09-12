Balaghat (MP), Sep 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly throttled his two sons before ending his life near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased Bhura Singh Pusam was probably upset because his wife refused to go with him to his house in Kachhartola village, an officer said.

"Pusam had gone to his wife's place at Sonpuri village to bring her back along with his three sons," said Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari.

As his wife refused to go with him, angry Pusam left her house with his three sons, he said.

He allegedly killed Sameer (6) and Kailash (4) on the way to his village by throttling them, while his youngest son Akash (1) survived the attack, the SP said.

One of Pusam's relatives who heard cries of the children reached the spot to find Pusam hanging to a tree.

After police were informed, Akash was rushed to hospital.

"Prima facie, Pusam was stressedas his wife did not return home, following which he turned violent," Tiwari said.

