Gwalior, Jul 22 (PTI) A man ended his life on Friday after allegedly poisoning to death his wife and daughter and hanging his son in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in Maharajpura and the bodies of the four were found in a room after police received a tip-off, he said.

"The bodies of the woman and daughter were on the floor, while that of the man and his son were found hanging. They have been identified as Jitendra Valmiki (32), his wife Nirjala (28), one-and-half year old Jhanvi and four-year-old son," Maharajpura City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoria said.

Cops said the man is suspected to have poisoned his wife and daughter, hanged his son and then ended his life.

"Valmiki was working in a private school. The family stayed in Gwalior's Murar area. No suicide note has been found. We have informed their kin," the CSP said.

